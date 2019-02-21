RTR board hears of eLearning program
Student Council members Skylar Borresen (left) and McKinley Schreurs updated the RTR School Board on activities at the high school during last week’s monthly meeting.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
RTR teacher Tammy Borman was on hand at last week’s regular meeting of the RTR School Board to discuss what she has discovered about a possible eLearning program for RTR. Superintendent David Marlette said many other school districts have been experimenting with the program.
“If they have a snow day they will have their teachers communicate with their students and do eLearning technology,” Marlette told the board…
