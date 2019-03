By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys held Par­ents’ Night along with honoring the eight seniors playing their last home game of the season. The big crowd was not disappoint­ed in the performance by the Knights, as they would use a big defensive effort to beat the TMB Panthers by a score of 69-27. It was the lowest point total by any opponent this basket­ball season.

The Panthers actually had the lead early as a 5-2 start for the visiting Pan­thers saw them with the early advantage. However, the Knights used a 13 to 2 run to have a 15-7 lead af­ter nine minutes of action. Carter and Cooper Hansen had five and four points during this stretch of ac­tion.

