By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Knight boys trav­eled to Granite Falls last Monday to play the YME Sting in a Camden Confer­ence tilt. The Sting, a week earlier, had knocked off the Minneota Vikings. This game was not that close from the beginning. The Knights would cruise to a rather convincing 66-34 victory.

The game started with the Knights roaring to a quick 9-0 advantage as Cooper Hansen, Brett Kel­ley and Jared Hauswedell hit consecutive 3-pointers. Cooper would add another bomb to his 10-point total in the first nine minutes of play as the score read 24-6…

