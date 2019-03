By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights went into the first round of postseason play this year with a very tall task ahead of them. Their opponents, the Wabasso Rabbits, had experience, size and quick­ness on their side as the two teams met. The Rab­bits had a great season, posting a record of 19-3 and a perfect 14-0 in Tom­ahawk Conference play.

Because of the weather later in the day the game was played at 10 a.m. at LQPV on Saturday. The game went about the way most basketball observ­ers thought it might. The Rabbits, after a slow start, used their skills to their advantage to post a rather easy victory by a score of 72-31.

