RTR School Board, from left— Troy Chandler, Tami Nelson, Tony Dybdahl, Craig Hess, Superintendent David Marlette, Chair Jeff Hansen, Peggy Dunblazier and John Bloom.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board met in special session last Wednesday for the purpose of canvassing the election results from Feb. 12. With a total of 1,561 votes, the board certified that the bond measure passed by a vote of 985-575.

The board also passed resolutions to approve the architectural contract with CO-OP Architecture of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; the construction management contract with R.A. Morton of St. Cloud; for financial bond services with Springsted, Inc., of St. Paul; for bond proceeds management program with PMA Financial Network of Albertville.

