Head Coach Taylor Possail (far right) of the Columbia Cougars basketball team.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Taylor Possail picked up his love of basketball on the RTR basketball court, back when he had the good fortune to play for “some really good basketball teams” in the mid-2000s playing for the Knights. Not even Possail, however, could possibly have predicted he would be the head coach of the Number 1 NAIA women’s basketball team in the country just 12 years later. Possail has led his Columbia (Missouri) College Cougars to its first-ever number one ranking in the history of the school, after a recent coaches’ poll put them in the top slot.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.