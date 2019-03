The RTR Varsity Speech Team competed in Redwood Falls on Feb. 16 and received third place overall in the small schools division. Speech coach Renee Manian said it was the first team trophy ever for RTR. Pictured left to right in front are Julia Nilles – honorable mention, Discussion; Madison Witte – second place, Duo; Dajza Gilmore – second place, Duo; Brooke Burns – third place, Poetry. In the middle row are Madysen Davis; Katelynn Behnke; Taryn Bedow – fifth place, Poetry; Brenna Alexander – fifth place, Discussion; Cari Baune; Andrea Escher. In the back row are Grace Klumper – sixth place, Humorous; Emily Alexander; Alex Duus – fifth plave, Humorous; Graham Petersen – honorable mention, Humorous; Caleb Witte; Caleb Harper- honorable mention, Great Speeches.



The RTR Junior High Speech Team competed at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton on Feb. 18. Pictured left to right in front are Madysen Davis – sixth place, Extemporaneous Reading; Ava Schoenfeld – fourth place, Informative; Julia Nilles – second place, Discussion; Brynn Peterson; Kylie Kerkaert; Melissa Barber; Brooke Struthers; Ellie Frahm; Lily Klumper – third place, Humorous. In back are Caleb Witte – first place, Humorous; Caleb Harper – second place, Great Speeches; Emily Alexander; Jenna Lingen – second place, Duo; Sophie Blagdon – second place, Duo; Katelynn Behnke; Jacey Jorgensen – fifth place, Informative.

For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.