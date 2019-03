A truck delivering groceries to Maynard’s got stuck in the snow last Wednesday, requiring an assist from a Tyler City Crew worker.

By Shelly Finzen

By this point in winter, people are fed up with the snow. Every year, com­plaints about winter are loud and clear and come from nearly all directions. Although the complaints are an annual occurrence, they may be more valid this year, based on snow­fall reports found on the National Weather Service (NWS) website.

Each year, NWS issues a climate summary review which includes snowfall amounts for each month. The NWS website includes reports that go back more than 20 years. Unfortu­nately, the closest sum­mary reports available are for the Sioux Falls, South Dakota region. Their weather patterns are a bit different than what is seen in Lincoln County, but the reports will at least give readers an idea concern­ing the amount of snowfall each winter has seen.

