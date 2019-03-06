County commissioner Hamer arrested on drug charges



Rick Hamer

By Deb Gau

Reprinted from the Marshall Independent



A Lincoln County Commissioner has been formally charged with drug possession, after law enforcement seized methamphetamine and dozens of guns from a shop building in Hendricks.

Court records said Richard Hamer, 60, of Hendricks, made his first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Thursday. Hamer was charged with possession of meth, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession of drug paraphernalia…

