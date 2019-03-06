

The Danebod Folk School was filled over the weekend with those attending the annual Green Camel Gathering.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The annual Gathering of the Green Camels took place on the Danebod campus over the weekend. Around 55 knitters, weavers and fiber art enthusiasts from throughout the region came to town. Those in attendance spent two days renewing old friendships while creating a wide range of handmade items. The event is remarkably casual to the level that some spend the entire weekend in pajamas, chatting away as they create their individual works of art.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.