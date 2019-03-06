Local student named Minnesota State GeoBee semi-finalist



Caleb Harper

Caleb Harper, son of Erick and Sarah Harper of Tyler, has been notified by the National Geographic Society that he is one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee (Minnesota) State Competition. The contest will be held at Carlson School of Management, U of MN (Minneapolis) 3M Auditorium on Friday, March 29.

Caleb is an 8th grader at RTR Middle School in Russell.

