RTR Knights top Independent leaderboard in several areas

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Marshall Indepen­dent has released the lea­derboard for the 2018-19 boy’s basketball season. There are seven statistical areas listed for the 11 dif­ferent teams whose play­ers worked to be listed in a area this year.

Cooper Hansen of the RTR Knights was the sec­ond leading scorer in the area with a ppg of 20.6. Brother Carter was the fifth best scorer in the area with a ppg of 18.2. Thomas Hennen of the Minneota Vikings was the top area scorer with an average of 25 points per game…

