RTR Knights top Independent leaderboard in several areas
March 6, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Marshall Independent has released the leaderboard for the 2018-19 boy’s basketball season. There are seven statistical areas listed for the 11 different teams whose players worked to be listed in a area this year.
Cooper Hansen of the RTR Knights was the second leading scorer in the area with a ppg of 20.6. Brother Carter was the fifth best scorer in the area with a ppg of 18.2. Thomas Hennen of the Minneota Vikings was the top area scorer with an average of 25 points per game…
