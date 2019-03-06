RTR Speech teams compete



The RTR Speech Team competed March 2 at the Luverne speech meet. Pictured left to right in front are Taryn Bedow, Poetry, sixth place; Madison Witte, Duo, first place; Dajza Gilmore, Duo, first place; Rion Moat, Humor; Alex Duus, Humor, seventh place. In the middle row are Madysen Davis, Extemp. Reading; Cari Baune, Duo, eighth place; Lily Klumper, Humor, Honorable Mention; Katelynn Behnke, Duo, eighth place; Brooke Burns, Poetry; Julia Nilles, Discussion, third place. In the back row are Emily Alexander, Poetry; Caleb Witte, Humor, Honorable Mention; Grace Klumper, Humor, Honorable Mention; Graham Petersen, Humor, sixth place; Andrea Escher, Drama, seventh place; Caleb Harper, Great Speeches, sixth place.

