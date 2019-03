The RTR 7th grade grade boys basketball team beat Minneota, Canby, and YME to sweep the YME tournament on Sunday, March 3 in Granite Falls. Pictured left to right in front are Blake Christianson, Kai Drake, Isaac Norgaard, Isaac Dagel, Aidan Johnson, Ben Guida and Coach Tony Dybdahl; in back are Coach Trent Griesse, Carson Gylling, Abe Gunnare and Drew Werkman. Not pictured is Kyle Thooft.

