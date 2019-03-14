“Broadway Meets Lake Benton” opens this weekend at the LBOH



From left— Ellie Frahm of Tyler, Julia Nilles of Ruthton and Katie Roberts of Tyler are among those performing in “Broadway Meets Lake Benton” on Saturday, March 16.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Looking for a great family-friendly event to beat back the winter blues? The 2019 produc­tion season for the Lake Benton Opera House begins this Satur­day, March 16 with the annual “Broadway Meets Lake Benton” show. Two shows will take place on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Veterans of past Opera House musicals return to perform their favorite Broadway hits in this show. Performers from age two years and up will delight audi­ences with performances of their favorite songs from their favorite musicals…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.