Carr named second team All-America



Jada Carr was in the champion circle last week.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



RTR alum Jada Carr recently achieved second team All-America honors while competing last week at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas. Second team All-America honors are for those finishing in 9th-12th place in their individual events. Carr wound up with an 11th place finish—just three places from a podium finish—in the long jump with a jump of 5.68 meters. Carr went into the competition as the 14th seed.

Carr, a 2014 RTR graduate, went as a member the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Cougars team. She finds it all a bit surreal…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.