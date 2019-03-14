Happy Birthday to the American Legion



Tyler American Legion members serve deceased veterans with graveside ceremonies.

By Shelly Finzen

In February 1919, a group of 20 war-weary World War I of­ficers met in Paris, France. They were members of the American Expeditionary Forces (AEF) and they had been asked to find ways to improve troop morale after one of the most emotionally dev­astating wars in history. Lieuten­ant Colonel Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., the eldest son of President Teddy Roosevelt, proposed an organization of veterans, accord­ing to Legion.org, and the incep­tion of the American Legion had begun.

In March 1919, about 1,000 officers and enlisted men at­tended the Paris Caucus, where a temporary Constitution was adopted and the name American Legion was adopted…

