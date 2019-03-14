Junior high speech grabs second



The RTR Junior High speech team traveled to Minneota on Monday, coming home with a second place team finish. Pictured left to right in front are Julia Nilles – Discussion, third place; Caleb Witte – Humor, first place; Madysen Davis – Extemporaneous Reading, third place; Brooklyn Cauwels – Creative Expression, second place; Brynn Peterson – Storytelling, third place; Melissa Barber – Duo, sixth place. In back are Joe Dagel – Original Oratory, third place; Jenna Lingen – Duo, second place; Sophie Blagdon – Duo, second place; Emily Alexander – Poetry, fourth place; Lily Klumper – Humor, second place; Kylie Kerkaert – Duo, sixth place.

