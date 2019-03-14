Knights bow out in post-season with loss to Eagles



Carter Hansen took the ball to the basket in the first half of Thursday’s playoff loss to Southwest Christian.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The game with the SWC Eagles was as advertised last Thursday in Wor­thington. All the so-called experts said the game would be a classic with the last minute of the game deciding the outcome. It was that and more. Jared Houswedell of the Knights would nail a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the game to make the score 68-67 for the Eagles. The Eagles would then close out the game in their favor by scoring the final four points of the game to ad­vance.

The game started with the Eagles in control early. The Knights had problems with their stellar defense early as the Eagle players seemed to find easy bas­kets close to the basket. Also, the Knights had some problems taking care of the ball in those early min­utes of the game…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



RTR fans created a Hawaiian vibe at Thursday’s game against Southwest Christian.