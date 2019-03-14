Risk of flooding for area
March 14, 2019
This tabby was spotted hanging out among the mounds of snow on Oak Street last week before the next storm hit over the weekend.
By Shelly Finzen
With the recent heavy snowfall across Lincoln County and more in the forecast, the next threat to the area may be heavy flooding.
The most recent snowfall reports for the area include seven inches in Lake Benton, five inches in Hendricks and Marshall, and as much as 10 inches in Canby. The recent snowfall brings the winter’s total for Sioux Falls, South Dakota to more than 44 inches for the 2018-19 season…
