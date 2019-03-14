RTR Elementary Science Fair With 60 Students Participating
March 14, 2019
Scott Leeson demonstrated blowing bubbles for several elementary students during Friday’s science fair at RTR Elementary School.
By Mark Wilmes
The annual RTR Elementary Science Fair was held Friday morning in the elementary gymnasium. A total of 60 students participated from fifth grade classes taught by Kayla Thooft and Taylor Ossefoort as well as the 4th/5th grade combo class taught by Kelsey Brust.
Thooft said 12 members of the community were recruited to do the judging of the projects, including school board members, Lions Club members and retired teachers…
