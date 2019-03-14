RTR Elementary Science Fair With 60 Students Participating



Scott Leeson demonstrated blowing bubbles for several elementary students during Friday’s science fair at RTR Elementary School.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The annual RTR El­ementary Science Fair was held Friday morning in the elementary gym­nasium. A total of 60 stu­dents participated from fifth grade classes taught by Kayla Thooft and Tay­lor Ossefoort as well as the 4th/5th grade combo class taught by Kelsey Brust.

Thooft said 12 members of the community were re­cruited to do the judging of the projects, including school board members, Lions Club members and retired teachers…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.