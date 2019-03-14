Three free-throw wizards win way to state KC contest



From left: Aiden Wichmann, Hayden Gravley and Ally Nelson move on to state competition.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Knights of Colum­bus will hold their state free throw championships in St. Cloud later in March. The regional contest was just completed in Adrian for the winners in four different districts in the regional area. The local council of Tyler-Lake Ben­ton sent six individuals to the regional contest from the district. However, be­cause of conflicts, only four of these six participated at the regional level.

The winners from the Tyler-Lake Benton coun­cil who will participate at the state level are Ally Nel­son, Aiden Wichmann and Hayden Gravley…

