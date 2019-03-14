Three free-throw wizards win way to state KC contest
March 14, 2019
From left: Aiden Wichmann, Hayden Gravley and Ally Nelson move on to state competition.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Knights of Columbus will hold their state free throw championships in St. Cloud later in March. The regional contest was just completed in Adrian for the winners in four different districts in the regional area. The local council of Tyler-Lake Benton sent six individuals to the regional contest from the district. However, because of conflicts, only four of these six participated at the regional level.
The winners from the Tyler-Lake Benton council who will participate at the state level are Ally Nelson, Aiden Wichmann and Hayden Gravley…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.