Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting set for June 18 at 6:30
March 21, 2019
Joe Wilson requested approval on the purchase of a 24-inch Frost Ripper from Titan Machinery. The equipment will cost $1,468.80, which is more than $500 below the budgeted amount.
By Shelly Finzen
The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Commissioners was held Tuesday, March 5. Commissioners present were Joe Drietz, Corey Sik and Mic VanDeVere. Commissioners Rick Hamer and Jack Vizecky were absent.
Environmental Officer Robert Olsen requested that the board approve Resolution 18-2019, which was to assess the benefits of County Ditch No. 39. The assessments are for a 10-year period at a rate of 4 percent. The assessments may be prepaid but will accrue interest on the entire unpaid principal from the date the drainage lien was recorded to Jan. 1 of the next calendar year, and afterward from Jan. 1 to Jan. 1 of each year.
