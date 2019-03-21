Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting set for June 18 at 6:30



Joe Wilson requested approval on the purchase of a 24-inch Frost Ripper from Titan Machinery. The equipment will cost $1,468.80, which is more than $500 below the budgeted amount.

By Shelly Finzen

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Com­missioners was held Tues­day, March 5. Commis­sioners present were Joe Drietz, Corey Sik and Mic VanDeVere. Commission­ers Rick Hamer and Jack Vizecky were absent.

Environmental Officer Robert Olsen requested that the board approve Resolution 18-2019, which was to assess the benefits of County Ditch No. 39. The assessments are for a 10-year period at a rate of 4 percent. The assessments may be prepaid but will accrue interest on the entire unpaid principal from the date the drainage lien was recorded to Jan. 1 of the next calendar year, and afterward from Jan. 1 to Jan. 1 of each year.

