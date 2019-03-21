Erbs part of ice show



Lydia and Darrel Erb skating to the Father-Daughter number, “Singing In the Rain.”

Lydia and dad Darrel Erb were part of a figure skating show, “Musi-Cool Magic,” held on Saturday at the Red Baron Arena in Marshall. Lydia, a student at RTR Middle School, has been skating for eight years. She performed in five numbers and was joined by her father Darrel Erb for a father-daughter number, skating to “Singing in the Rain.”

