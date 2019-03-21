Helping people to a better place



When you request a picture of Pat Thomas to go with a story about her winning a Lifetime Achievement Award, there is a good chance you will get a picture of her riding a mechanical bull.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Pat Thomas of Tyler retired earlier this month after a lifetime of helping others. You would never know that when talking to her, because she still talks about her “former” job with phrases like “we have always” or “we plan to” and “our hopes are.” Thomas recently stepped down from her role as manager with Southwest Adult Basic Education (ABE) in Marshall. Over the years she helped to build a statewide program to better serve the needs of people who want to improve their lots in life, with more than a little help from her friends.

