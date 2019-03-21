Local performers shine



Several Tyler area performers participated in “Broadway Meets Lake Benton” at the Lake Benton Opera House on Saturday, March 16. Pictured clockwise from top left—Robyn Condelli (left) of Marshall and Katie Roberts of Tyler performing “For Good” from “Wicked;” Adam Madsen performing “Stars” from “Les Miserable;” Ellie Frahm perfoming “History Has Its Eyes On You” from “Hamilton;” and (left to right) Gabby Thooft of Tyler, Sarah Engels of Ivanhoe and Alexis Christensen of Lake Benton performing “Cup of Roasted Coffee” from “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals.”

