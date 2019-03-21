Locals walked on the wild side

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

This past Saturday, the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club gave area residents a chance to walk on the wild side. They hosted their annual Wild Game Feed, which included more than a dozen different “wild” dishes, on Saturday, March 16.

Garret Petersen, president of the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club, spoke to us about the event. “It is an annual fundraiser,” he said, “the money goes back into the kids and the community.” The Sportsman’s Club places a high priority on funding youth projects and programs and sup­porting the Lake Benton com­munity financially. They donate to the Lincoln County 4-H clubs, E-LB FFA chapter, and other lo­cal youth projects, programs, or needs.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.