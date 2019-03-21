RTR volleyballers compete at Jackson



In their first tournament, the RTR 10s White and Blue teams took first and second place at the Jackson County Tournament. Pictured left to right in front are Audrey Schreurs, Payton Johansen, Taylin Thooft, Makenna Hesse, Jada Beck, Ellie Dybdahl and Makayla Hesse; in back are Izzy Thomas, Kynsi Vander-plaats, Paisley Thooft, Laken Baartman, Dru Ellefson, Brynn Borresen, Jada McChesney, Sara Dwire, Sara Thooft, Bailey Thomas, Morgan Appel and coaches Sara Thomas and Candice Vanderplaats.

