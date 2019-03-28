Baseball Knights hope to improve on 10-8 mark
March 28, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Baseball Knights opened their spring practice in the RTR gym this year as white stuff still covers the baseball diamond. The Knights hope to improve on a mark of 10-8 last year. Once again, Josh Fredrickson and Shay Wabeke will head up the coaching staff. The Knights have 27 eager hopefuls to fill the roster this year with 15 of these players of the middle school variety…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
