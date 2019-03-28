Just for Kix travels to Brandon



The Tyler Just For Kix Program participated in their first Together We Dance (TWD) Competition in Brandon, South Dakota on Saturday, March 23. They performed seven dances, with dancers from 2nd-8th grade competing in the jazz, kick and hip hop categories. Directed by Robyn Condelli and instructed by Emma Gunnare, the Wee Kix class took home second place in their kick division. Pictured left to right in front are Layla Martinez, Brynlee Behnke, Lydia Condelli and Lilinda Benson; in back are Bridget Thooft, Aubri Krog and Robyn Condelli.

