RTR FCCLA students collect food, hygiene items for service project



From left— Dawsen Bloom, Chase Christensen and Anthony Lovre with their FCCLA Chapter Service food drive items.

By Mark Wilmes

RTR Middle School FCCLA students Dawsen Bloom, Chase Christensen and Anthony Lovre recently completed a Chapter Service project—a food drive and hygiene project—as a collaborative effort with the middle school student council and the civics class. The food was delivered to the Tyler Food Shelf last week and the hygiene products were collected for middle school students who need those items. The students named the project The Food Fight.

