RTR girls hope to improve on last year’s mark of 10-7
March 28, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR softball girls set a record last year for wins in a season as they recorded 10 big wins. This year, with Granger Maranell once again leading the Lady Knights, they hope to improve on that mark. There are 19 girls out for the sport this year, nine of them in the high school ranks.
There are some big holes to fill as the team lost five seniors to graduation…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login