RTR gymnasts left without a team



From left: Brynn Peterson, Sarena Schwartz, Cora Hofer, Sophie Johnson, Katie Ekema, Kaylee Johnson and Sadie Johnson with their third place plaque for the Estelline/Hendricks Redhawks in February.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Hendricks School Board voted last week to end seven years of pairing with the RTR district in gymnastics. Superintendent Bruce Houck said the district, which is now paired with the Estelline, South Dakota district in sports, would concentrate on including their new partner.

“It is the recommendation of the administration that we end the pairing in gymnastics with RTR and concentrate with Estelline,” Houck told the board…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.