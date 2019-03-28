RTR speech competes in New Ulm, as Southwest State



The RTR Speech Team is pictured at the meet in New Ulm on march 23. Pictured left to right in front are Taryn Bedow—Honorable Mention, Poetry; Julia Nilles—Honorable Mention, Discussion; Madison Witte—second place, Duo; Dajza Gilmore—second place, Duo; Brooke Burns—Poetry. In back are Sophie Blagdon—Duo; Jenna Lingen—Duo; Emily Alexander—Poetry; Grace Klumper—Humor; Caleb Harper—fifth place, Great Speeches; Andrea Escher—second place, Drama; Brenna Alexander—Discussion; Alex Duus—first place, Humor; Caleb Witte—Humor; Graham Petersen—Humor; Cari Baune—Duo; Katelynn Behnke—Duo; Brynn Peterson—Storytelling.



The RTR Speech Team is pictured at the SMSU meet on March 16, where they received third place as a team in the small school division. Pictured left to right in front are Sophie Blagdon—Honorable Mention, Duo; Cari Baune—Honorable Mention, Duo; Lily Klumper—Humor; Brooke Burns—Poetry. In the second row are Katelynn Behnke—Honorable Mention, Duo; Jenna Lingen—Honorable Mention, Duo; Grace Klumper— Honorable Mention, Humor; Graham Petersen—Honorable Mention, Humor. In the third row are Joe Dagel—Original Oratory; Caleb Harper—Nonorable Mention, Great Speeches; Alex Duus—third place, Humor; Andrea Escher—fifth place, Drama. In the top row are Taryn Bedow—fourth place, Poetry; Dajza Gilmore—fourth place, Duo; Madison Witte—fourth place, Duo; Brenna Alexander—Honorable Mention, Discussion.