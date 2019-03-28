TACC honors first Celebrate the Positive community member



Deanna Drake of Deanna’s Daycare was recognized as the Tyler Area Community Club’s first Celebrate the Positive winner.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Tyler Area Community Club has chosen its first Celebrate the Positive community member. The TACC hopes to celebrate a new person each month, who may not always be in the headlines, but has done significant work behind the scenes to better the community. Each winner will be interviewed for the paper and receive $25 in Tyler Bucks.

The first winner chosen is Deanna Drake of Deanna’s Daycare…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.