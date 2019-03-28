TACC honors first Celebrate the Positive community member
March 28, 2019
Deanna Drake of Deanna’s Daycare was recognized as the Tyler Area Community Club’s first Celebrate the Positive winner.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Tyler Area Community Club has chosen its first Celebrate the Positive community member. The TACC hopes to celebrate a new person each month, who may not always be in the headlines, but has done significant work behind the scenes to better the community. Each winner will be interviewed for the paper and receive $25 in Tyler Bucks.
The first winner chosen is Deanna Drake of Deanna’s Daycare…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login