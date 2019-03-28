Youth baseball season to begin
March 28, 2019
Plans are under way for the 2019 boys youth baseball season. We need to determine how many teams we will have in grades 3-6 soon so that we can notify the league for scheduling purposes. The league consists of teams from Pipestone, Edgerton, Adrian, Worthington and MCC…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
