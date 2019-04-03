Ally Nelson is Knights of Columbus State Free Throw champions



State Knights of Columbus free throw champion Ally Nelson.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Ally Nelson, after two third-place finishes the last two years in state com­petition, finally reached the top of the ladder by winning first place in the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Champion­ships last Saturday in St. Cloud. Ally would convert on 22 of 25 free throws to win the 13-year-old divi­sion for girls. There were 12 girls competing in her age group…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.