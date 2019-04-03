Ally Nelson is Knights of Columbus State Free Throw champions

April 3, 2019

free throw champ IMG950579
State Knights of Columbus free throw champion Ally Nelson.

By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports

Ally Nelson, after two third-place finishes the last two years in state com­petition, finally reached the top of the ladder by winning first place in the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Champion­ships last Saturday in St. Cloud. Ally would convert on 22 of 25 free throws to win the 13-year-old divi­sion for girls. There were 12 girls competing in her age group…

