Ally Nelson is Knights of Columbus State Free Throw champions
April 3, 2019
State Knights of Columbus free throw champion Ally Nelson.
By Jim Kopel
Ally Nelson, after two third-place finishes the last two years in state competition, finally reached the top of the ladder by winning first place in the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championships last Saturday in St. Cloud. Ally would convert on 22 of 25 free throws to win the 13-year-old division for girls. There were 12 girls competing in her age group…
