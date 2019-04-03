Brooke Thomsen named to Independent basketball squad
April 3, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Marshall Independent has named members of the 11 teams in the area for honors for the 2018-19 basketball season. There are five players on both the first and second teams and eight players on the honorable mention squad.
Brooke Thomsen of the RTR Lady Knights received mention as one of the honorable mention players. Brooke led the Lady Knights this past year in scoring with an average of 11.3…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
