Council hears funding options for new projects



Heartland Customer Relations Manager Kelly Dybdahl.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Representatives from Heartland were on hand at Monday’s Tyler City Council meeting to discuss possible funding help available to the city.

Heartland Director of Economic Development Casey Crabtree said that with many projects upcoming for the city, they will be exploring avenues for financial help.

“There are a couple of programs that we have that are there for you should you need them,” Crabtree said. One of them is a product from USDA called the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program (REDLG). That maxes out at about $2.3 million and Heartland acts as the intermediary for this…

