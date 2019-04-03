RTR board selects DeZeeuw land as site of new school to be built



Superintendent Dave Marlette pointed out the price comparison for the three projects during the special school board meeting held Wednesday, March 27.

By Shelly Finzen

The RTR School Board met for a special meeting on Wednesday, March 27. The only item on the agenda was to discuss and decide where the new school will be built.

A referendum to build a new Pre-K–12 school in Tyler was passed by the RTR district voters in February. At the time of the referendum, the building committee had proposed building the new school on the same site as the current high school in a two-phase process.

Following the referendum’s passing, it was suggested that, rather than tearing down half of the current school at a time and building there, the building committee should consider building the new school on the current football field. The building committee did take the suggestion and looked into building on that site…

