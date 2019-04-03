

RTR Middle School Drama students presented “10 Ways to Survive the End of the World,” under the direction of Renee Manian, for Showcase Night on March 26, where they presented humorous scenes of possible end-world situations. Pictured left to right are Caleb Harper and Katelyn Welgraven, the narrators, with Xavier Koenig, Matt Weber, Emilea Thooft and Teagan Wieme. On the floor is Ella Hesse, victim of an alien invasion. Not pictured are actors Kyah Ellefson, Ainsley Novak, Eryn Kraft, Brayden Appel and Cody Wichmann.



Dilyn Werkman and Trinity Bloom performed “La Donna E Mobile” on their flutes for the Showcase Night audience.

