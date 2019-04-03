The search for forever homes



Curtis was adopted from TAAR by Sandy Hanson of Tyler a few years ago. He’s pictured during one of many happy visits with Sandy’s dad, Don Hanson, when he was a nursing home resident.

By Mark Wilmes

About six and a half years ago, Sarah Blagdon and her family of Tyler lost a beloved family pet when their dog Bear died. That left their other dog, Kasey, in need of a friend. That’s when they found Penny.

“Penny’s foster parents had her for three months before we met her,” Sarah said. “They were thinking of keeping her unless the right home came along—they had even denied someone an adoption. I thought that was so amazing. They knew her personality and what she needed in a home. Penny is a German Shorthaired Pointer and has a lot of energy. She needed a lot of room to run and wouldn’t do well in a kennel all day.”

The efforts of Penny’s foster family to make sure the dog had just the right home impressed Blagdon…

