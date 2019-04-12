Knights compete at Rebel Relays
April 12, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
The Knight track teams competed at the MCC Rebel Relays on Friday, teams had sixth place finishes. The boys were led by Cade Jorgensen with a third place in the Triple Jump and second and third places for three of the relay teams.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
