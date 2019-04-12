Knights split first two games
April 12, 2019
Kyle Fischer golfs a single to left to drive in a run during Monday’s win over Minneota.
By Mark Wilmes
The RTR Knights baseball team picked up their first win of the season on Monday, defeating the Minneota Vikings by a score of 9-2. The Knights got on the board quickly with a pair of runs in the first inning. A big six-run fourth inning gave RTR the cushion they needed for the win.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
