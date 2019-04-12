Knights split first two games



Kyle Fischer golfs a single to left to drive in a run during Monday’s win over Minneota.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Knights base­ball team picked up their first win of the season on Monday, defeating the Min­neota Vikings by a score of 9-2. The Knights got on the board quickly with a pair of runs in the first inning. A big six-run fourth inning gave RTR the cushion they needed for the win.

