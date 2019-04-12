“Little Minnesota” came to Lincoln County
April 12, 2019
World War II veteran Alva “Turk” Therkildsen, age 95 of Tyler, poses with “Little Minnesota in World War II” authors Deane Johnson and Jill Johnson last week at The Rock.
By Shelly Finzen
Hundreds of men and women from Minnesota fought in World War II. What is surprising is that 140 of them came from some of Minnesota’s tiniest towns.
Jill and Deane Johnson of Park Rapids, authors of “Little Minnesota in World War II,” traveled the region to speak about some of their favorite stories from the small towns. The Johnsons said they began their first project because Jill’s father commented that small towns, such as Standquist, were going to disappear in 10 years…
