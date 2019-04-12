RTR Elementary student gets a surprise
When the Logitech company heard of Alex’s Science Fair project, they loaded up a box filled with new gaming gear and shipped it to him.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
RTR fifth grader Alex Streeter likes video games a lot, so why not make a video game the subject of his Science Fair project? That’s what made Alex choose a project that would eventually lead to some major social media buzz and a large box filled with brand new gaming equipment.
“My Science Fair project was to see if gaming could make you healthy with VR (virtual reality) games because we move around a ton and get the heart rate going,” Alex explained. “I figured if it could get your heart rate up enough it could actually help you. We tried a bunch of different games like AZ Sunshine, a racing game and an airplane flying game. Our most successful one was Beat Saber for the PlayStation VR.”
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
admin login