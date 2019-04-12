RTR Elementary student gets a surprise



When the Logitech company heard of Alex’s Science Fair project, they loaded up a box filled with new gaming gear and shipped it to him.

By Mark Wilmes

RTR fifth grader Alex Streeter likes video games a lot, so why not make a video game the subject of his Science Fair project? That’s what made Alex choose a project that would eventually lead to some major social media buzz and a large box filled with brand new gaming equipment.

“My Science Fair project was to see if gaming could make you healthy with VR (virtual reality) games because we move around a ton and get the heart rate going,” Alex explained. “I figured if it could get your heart rate up enough it could actually help you. We tried a bunch of different games like AZ Sunshine, a racing game and an airplane flying game. Our most successful one was Beat Saber for the PlayStation VR.”

