RTR students presented at 2019 Ag Awareness Day



RTR student Ava Schoenfeld taught third and fourth graders about raising goats at Ag Awareness Day held in Lake Benton on Wednesday, April 3.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Lincoln County Farm Bureau sponsored 2019 Ag Awareness Day, held at Lake Benton Elementary School on Wednesday, April 3. Ten presenters covered different aspects of agriculture, from crops such as soybeans and sugar beets, to livestock such as goats and pigs. Third and fourth grade students from Hendricks, Ivanhoe and Lake Benton spent the morning visiting with the presenters.

Ava Schoenfeld of Lake Benton spoke to students about raising goats. The seventh grader brought two bottle-fed goats along with her to help in her presentation…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.