RTR will implement E-Learning in April

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



In a message to parents this week, the RTR School District announced that it will be implementing the new E-Learning system that was approved earlier this year.

“The weather forecasters are predicting some very tough weather coming our way this Wednesday and Thursday,” the message said. “They are predicting over a foot of snow and 50-plus mph winds. If their predictions ring true, we will struggle to have normal school days where we bring students into our school facilities. If this happens, we will hold E-Learning days of instruction and communication will come from our teachers and staff.”

