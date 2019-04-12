Track teams compete in Early Bird meet at Slayton
April 12, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
The RTR track teams traveled to Slayton to April 2 to compete in the MCC Early Bird meet. The boys finished in 6th place with 15 points. Andrew Gunnare was the top finisher for the Knights, placing third in the triple jump.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
