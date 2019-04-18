Baseball Knights open season Madison Burns with 9-2 win over Vikings

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The baseball season opened and shut down last week for the RTR Knights. Last Monday the Knights opened the spring sports season in Ruthton with a big win over the Vikings of Minneota. However, by Wednesday the big storm hit the area and shut down anything that had to do with going outside. This reporter, however, had the luxury of basking in the sun in Florida and miss­ing the first game and the storm.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.